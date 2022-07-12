SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregg S. Montgomery is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his distinguished career in the Non-Chemical Water Treatment field and acknowledging his work as the President and CEO of Vortex CHC, LLC.

With over four decades in the field, Mr. Montgomery has been a leader in start-up technologies stretching worldwide into multiple marketplaces. He is the President/CEO of a Non-Chemical water treatment company, Vortex CHC, LLC.

Gregg S. Montgomery

Mr. Montgomery plans to work in the future with farmers to increase environmental wellbeing at an affordable cost through Ground-Breaking Technology, allowing manure slurries to be scalped for nutrients. He has been awarded for his work as one of the 20 Up and Coming Technology Companies of 2019 and received U.S. Government recognition for accomplishing a Non-Effluent Zero Carbon Footprint. He attributes his success to staying humble as he pursued his career.

Mr. Montgomery attended Butler County Regional Technical School, graduating with a Master in Lithography degree in 1979. In 1985, Mr. Montgomery began working as the Director of Global Sales at Erie Plastics, where he stayed until 2000. He continued to work in Executive roles at Lancer Corporation, Moo Technologies LLC, and EcoWater CHC. In 2006, Mr. Montgomery founded Java-n-Jazz LLC, a rapidly growing retail coffee shop and cafe in San Antonio which serves more than 90,000 customers each year.

In 2017, Mr. Montgomery founded Vortex CHC, LLC, a chemical-free water treatment organization that serves as a newer and more sustainable water treatment option. The company's methods reduce the intake and outtake of water in cooling systems, which reduces pollution and waste. Using several patented methods for treatment, the water is chemical-free and ready to be used for non-potable applications like green roofing, landscape ponds, irrigation, and discharge to storm drains.

Mr. Montgomery focuses the business on water conservation, energy efficiency, and environmental impact, areas of business increasing as more companies seek environmentally friendly water treatment methods. Vortex CHC LLC has worked with several companies to test their methods, including Tropicana, Spoetzl Brewery, Appleton Medical Center, Lonestar Bakeries, Costco Distribution, Lineage Logistics, and many others.

Mr. Montgomery is affiliated with the Cooling Tower Worker Association and the Water Quality Association. He has recently published numerous academic papers about his work. On a personal note, he would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his son, who works with him in San Antonio, TX, at Vortex CHC, LLC.

For more information, visit http://vortexchc.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who