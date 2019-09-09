Grégoire Andrieux Appointed Office Managing Partner of McDermott's Paris Office

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, a leading international law firm, today announced the appointment of Grégoire Andrieux as Managing Partner of its Paris office.

Grégoire succeeds Jacques Buhart, who has led the Paris office since it was opened in 2011 and will remain with the Firm as a Senior Partner of Paris.

"Grégoire is an outstanding lawyer, partner and team leader. He has a tremendous understanding of the business and legal market in France and will continue to provide our clients with the fresh and innovative thinking they have come to expect from our Firm," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott. "Our Paris team is the epitome of talent, dedication and fun, and we are so excited about taking our success to the next level, for both our clients and our people."

"I also want to thank my partner and friend, Jacques Buhart, for all of his efforts in building our outstanding Paris office over the past eight years. Jacques is a consummate professional who made exceptional client service synonymous with McDermott's brand in Paris. We look forward to his continued contribution and leadership," added Ira.

"In my new role I will be keenly focused on growing our Paris presence and expanding the services we can provide to our clients. Adding value for our clients and allowing them to grow their business and create a competitive edge is what drives me and makes me passionate about my work," said Grégoire Andrieux, who joined the firm in 2015.

McDermott Will & Emery is an international law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys in 20 offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The Paris office includes approximately 80 attorneys, 23 partners and 3 counsel.

Since inception, the office has focused on serving clients in the Corporate M&A, Equity Tax, Commercial and Criminal Litigation practices, and has become a renowned industry expert in regulated sectors such as Health, Energy & Utilities, Telecommunications and Transportation.

"I am very pleased and honored to take over from Jacques. His focus on providing outstanding client service, combined with his leadership, has helped our office become one of McDermott's most important international offices, and a leader in the French legal industry," said Grégoire.

"Grégoire is an excellent choice to lead this entrepreneurial- and internationally-focused office. We have been planning this transition for the past two years and I pass the baton with the utmost confidence," said Jacques Buhart.

"I look forward to returning to the full-time practice of law and working with my clients," added Jacques.

