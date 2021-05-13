Gregory A. Crooke, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Crooke, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiothoracic Surgeon in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his exceptional work with the Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute.

Renowned for its ground-breaking heart surgery and vascular surgery approaches, Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute ranks among the top 1% of hospitals in the US for heart attack and heart failure patient outcomes. The state-of-the-art cardiovascular institute is located in Borough Park and easily accessible from Park Slope, Dyker Heights, and Sunset Park. In a collaborative setting, the highly trained and dedicated cardiologists, cardiothoracic, and vascular surgeons perform thousands of non-invasive, minimally invasive, and interventional procedures every year. The highest quality of services is provided for patients.

A proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, Dr. Crooke has led an outstanding career having accrued 28 years of professional excellence in the field of Cardiothoracic and Trauma Surgery. He is widely recognized for demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity and is the recipient of the Castle Connelly Award, and the Paul Harris Rotary Award. In his current capacity, he has been serving patients for over 10 years at Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute, situated in Brooklyn, NY at 4802 Tenth Avenue. As the Co-Director of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Program and the Surgical Director of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Program, Dr. Crooke offers a vast repertoire of extensive training and expertise in Advanced Heart Failure Care, Aortic Care, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Ischemic Heart Care, and Structural Heart Care. He treated many conditions throughout his career including Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack), Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Dissection, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and Heart Artery Blockage, just to name a few.



Dr. Crooke's acclaimed career began after he obtained his Medical degree from Cornell University Weill Cornell Medical College. Following graduation, he completed an Internship and a Residency at Northwestern University Feinberg Medical School. Furthering his training, he completed his Fellowship at NYU Medical Center and USC - Los Angeles Children's Hospital. With his commitment to excellence, Dr. Crooke is board-certified in Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery.



Remaining abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Crooke maintains active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations including New York Society Thoracic Surgery and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation.



Dr. Crooke dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Stearns, Dr. Greg H. Ribakove, and Dr. Steven Coleman.



For further information, please visit https://www.maimonidesmed.org/find-a-doctor/find-a-doctor/gregory-crooke.

