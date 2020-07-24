Gregory E. Deavens Named Chairman of Hartford HealthCare Board

In nominating Deavens, Hartford HealthCare president and chief executive officer Jeffrey A. Flaks praised Deavens as a person of great integrity, a bright and committed leader who has made significant contributions to the financial stability of Hartford HealthCare during his seven years of service as a board member, including prior service as vice chair.

"I have always valued Greg's expertise, passion and vision and I am excited to partner with him to continue Hartford HealthCare's growth as the premiere healthcare system in our region," Flaks said.

"Greg brings strong strategic planning and leadership skills to the role, as well as tremendous vision. He shares my passion for culture, for building a true system-of-care that is a model for the nation. Together, we are committed to building a more diverse and more equitable health system."

Deavens succeeds David Hess, whose term as chairman ended. Hess will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

"I am honored to accept the very important role as chairman of the Hartford HealthCare Board and I am grateful to David Hess for his leadership and continued support," Deavens said. "We have an ambitious path ahead of us, as together, we transform health care in Connecticut and beyond, with a clear focus on the Hartford HealthCare mission to improve the health and healing of the people and communities it serves. I am also encouraged by and share Hartford HealthCare's commitment to eliminating health disparities in underserved communities."

Before joining Independence Health Group in January 2017, Deavens was senior vice president and corporate controller at MassMutual Financial Group. Previously, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for MassMutual's U.S. Insurance Group. His earlier experience includes financial leadership roles with New York Life Insurance Company, CIGNA, GE Capital, and PriceWaterhouse.

In addition to his leadership on the HHC board, Deavens serves on the board of directors for The Executive Leadership Council, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and BCS Financial. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Deavens holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry. He and his wife, Beverly, have three grown children.

About Hartford HealthCare.

With 30,000 colleagues and total operating revenue of $4.3 billion, Hartford HealthCare has cultivated a strong, unified culture of accountability and innovation. Its care-delivery system, with more than 360 locations serving 185 towns and cities, includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, the state's most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, and a large physical therapy and rehabilitation network. Hartford HealthCare's unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a single, high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut. The institutes include: Cancer, Heart and Vascular, Ayer Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare

