VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory J. Warth, MD, FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Doctor of The Year with over 42 Years of Excellence in the field of Internal Medicine. Dr. Warth serves as an Internist with Parks, Warth & Cajulis at Virginia Beach Premier Medical.





Well versed in all facets of internal medicine, Parks, Warth & Cajulis at Virginia Beach Premier revered for their contributions to the medical profession. Having served the region for decades, the medical center is devoted to offering quality health services. Committed to providing superior healthcare services focused on the health and wellness needs of those they serve, VB Premier Medical offers, comprehensive medical care which incorporates, "complete annual physicals and health evaluations, routine and emergency office visits, house calls, visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, specialist referrals, home health and/or hospice care coordination, in-office EKG's, flu vaccinations, and blood drawing." Devoted to the health and wellness of their clients, VB Premier Medical ensures their patients receive the outstanding healthcare services that they deserve.

With over forty years of experience in the field of Medicine under his belt, Dr. Gregory J. Warth is commended for his remarkable contributions to the healthcare profession. Inspired to go into internal medicine due to his love of people, biochemistry, physiology and the overall science of medicine, Dr. Warth is highly praised for his patient first approach to patient care. Informed in all facets of internal medicine, throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Warth has experience in handling medical matters extending from bronchitis and sinusitis to more serious issues such as cancer, heart failure and diabetes.

To further advance his professional career, Dr. Warth is an elite member of the American College of Physicians. Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Warth attributes his successful career to his and longstanding success to "good science, listening to patients and compassionate bedside manner." In looking to the future, Dr. Warth hopes to bring back the patient-centered care that has seemed to decrease throughout the years.

Early in his career, Dr. Warth attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and Pre-Med from Ohio University, where he obtained Magna Cum Laud and Phi Beta Kappa honors. Thereafter, Dr. Warth would then go on to obtain his Medical Degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine, Cum Laud. Upon completion of his degrees, Dr. Warth attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska where he completed both his Internship and Residency.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Warth was the recipient of the 2016 Continental Top Doctor Award along with multiple previous Hampton Roads Top Doctor awards.

For more information, please visit www.art-of-patient-care.com, which contains a collection of essays authored by Dr. Warth concerning bedside manner and related topics, and www.virginia-beach-premier-medical.com, which providing information about the office and hospital practice that he shares with Dr. Barbara Parks and Dr. Rob Cajulis.

