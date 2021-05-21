Gregory keeps backpacks fresher, longer

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US brand Gregory, one of the most iconic names in the outdoor industry, has launched this Spring 2021, two new backpacks featuring Polygiene Stays Fresh® technology from the Swedish firm. The Kalmia and Katmai are both designed for trekking and are set to be in high demand as many parts of the world open up following the lifting of Covid restrictions

Both backpacks feature Gregory's ventilated FreeFloat 360 suspension system, which is engineered for stable, responsive support. Polygiene Stays Fresh technology is applied to the mesh that covers the entire suspension and is formulated to last for years of demanding use on the trail.

The validation of Polygiene came initially from Gregory's extensive testing process and in-which all packs are sent to their headquarters for a post-mortem review, as Gregory Product Line Manager, Matt Connors explains below.

"Our testers will use these packs for weeks and months on places like the AT (Appalachian Trail) where the packs are constantly inundated with sweat and bacteria from the wearers body. By the time they get to us, they smell awful. It turns out that sweat odor is a chief complaint amongst our testers and for some, becomes reason enough to not want to wear the pack." Connors continues, "it became clear that Polygiene had a commitment to science and helping us understand efficacy. What really impressed us was the data on safety, resource use, and potential benefits toward extending the life of the product."

Gregory, who has a strong commitment to sustainability, opted to use Polygiene Stays Fresh technology to help extend the life of their products. The technology works by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and stops the odor at the source, permanently. Therefore, as in the case for the Gregory testers, prevents a product from being prematurely discarded because it smells.

As well as allowing wearers to use the Kalmia (available in a women's specific fit 50L or 60L ) or the Katmai (available in a men's specific fit 55L or 65L ) for a greater length of time, the treatment also means the backpacks are more likely to be sold on into the thriving secondhand market, helping keep the products alive even longer.

Polygiene's Commercial Director for the West Cost, Bobby Howell adds, "we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with one, if not the leader in performance backpacks and feel strongly the extended life potential of these backpacks is crucial and a key USP for the end-consumer."

For more details of the new Katmai and Kalmia from Gregory, visit www.gregorypacks.com/

About Gregory Mountain Products

For more than 40-years, Gregory Mountain Products, owned by Samsonite International S.A., has been the leader in expedition, backpacking, daypacks, and travel gear. World-renowned for fit, durability, and performance in all of its products, Gregory has won awards for its pack designs from such diverse media outlets as Outside Magazine, Backpacker, National Geographic, Popular Science and Men's Journal. Responsible for many industry firsts in backpacking fit and design, the Gregory research and design team continues to lead the way in innovative backpack technology and performance.

Press contact Gregory

Becca Katz,

[email protected]

. +1 360-441-5620

Press contact Polygiene

Bobby Howell, Director Commercial Operations, Americas, [email protected],

+1 (503) 504-9066 - Niklas Brosnan, press, [email protected] , +46 70 86 21 729

For press images, visit https://news.cision.com/se/?n=polygiene-ab

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News newsletters

http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/gregory-keeps-backpacks-fresher--longer,c3351338

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13573/3351338/1420788.pdf Polygiene Gregory PR ENG 210520 https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/i/polygiene-gregory-pr-eng-210520-sida-1,c2915476 Polygiene Gregory PR ENG 210520 Sida 1

SOURCE Polygiene AB