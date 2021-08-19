Gregory Reid, Starlight Theatre Board Member and President of BoomDeYada-LLC, Marks 15 Years of Scholarship Awards

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial need-based scholarship program Vincent Legacy Foundation was established in 2006 by longtime Starlight Theatre supporter and board member, Gregory Reid. This nonprofit initiative provides ethnically diverse middle school students in metropolitan Kansas City the opportunity to pursue professional training in the performing arts.

President and founder of the brand development consultancy group BoomDeYada-LLC, Reid says of the program, "The Vincent Legacy Scholarship program continues to grow in both momentum and in the impact it has upon deserving and talented young students."

Vincent Legacy Scholarships provide funding and guidance to recipients to secure performing arts training during their middle and high school years. "This program is something that I'm incredibly passionate about, and each year we see recipients of the award go on to accomplish amazing things with the help of professional instruction and direction, provided in conjunction with Starlight Theatre," explains Reid.

To qualify for a Vincent Legacy Scholarship, students in grades six, seven, and eight must display "talent and passion for the performing arts." Furthermore, they must be nominated by a teaching or education professional, have strong grades, maintain exemplary attendance at school, and demonstrate an interest in serving the community. The Kansas City Starlight Theatre serves as the administrator of the scholarship program. Starlight has operated since 1951 and is dedicated to producing, presenting, and promoting excellence in musical theater and the performing arts.

"The Starlight Theatre strives to enrich the Kansas City metro area for all residents and visitors," adds BoomDeYada-LLC founder Gregory Reid, "by building appreciation for the performing arts, making live theatre and music accessible and affordable, and providing community outreach programs and superior theatre arts education."

To learn more about the Starlight Theatre and the Vincent Legacy Scholarship, please visit www.kcstarlight.com/education/vincent-legacy-scholarship.

