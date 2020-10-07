Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Third Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced it has been awarded a Gold Rating in sustainability performance by EcoVadis for the third year in a row. EcoVadis is an independent rating agency specializing in the evaluation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), including sustainable development and performance monitoring of suppliers. This achievement places Greif among the top three percent of suppliers evaluated by EcoVadis.

"We are pleased that our ongoing sustainability efforts have once again been recognized by EcoVadis with our third consecutive Gold Rating," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Greif's commitment to sustainability is outlined in The Greif Way, is embedded in our business strategy and is critical to our customers' success. I would like to thank our global colleagues for their continued commitment to sustainability and for their hard work to improve our performance in this key area."

Greif reports its corporate responsibility efforts and progress using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and fulfills UN Global Compact requirements. Greif's sustainability achievements can be seen in its annual Sustainability Report.

EcoVadis, which evaluates more than 65,000 suppliers, uses a methodology that rates companies according to 21 CSR criteria, grouped under four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Its methodology and criteria used are in line with international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

