Greif, Inc. Announces 2019 Investor Day Highlights

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced highlights of the Company's 2019 Investor Day.

Highlights include:

A 2022 Adjusted EBITDA commitment range of $820 million - $900 million

A 2022 Adjusted free cash flow commitment range of $410 million - $450 million

Increased synergies from the Caraustar acquisition to $60 million and an accelerated implementation timeline

and an accelerated implementation timeline Announced the exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, for the consumer packaging business and related mill assets (approximately $330 million revenue in 2018), and that a sale process has commenced

Greif's Investor Day 2019 was webcasted and is available for replay on Greif's website at http://investor.greif.com under the "events calendar" tab. For further information, contact Greif's investor relations department at the contact information listed below.

About Greif, Inc.

