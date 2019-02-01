Greif, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Day 2019

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it will host its 2019 Investor Day on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City. Registration and breakfast will commence at 8AM ET and the event will commence at 9AM ET. Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer Pete Watson, Chief Financial Officer Larry Hilsheimer and various other senior operational leaders will provide an overview of the company; discuss ongoing business performance and strategy; review the recently announced Caraustar acquisition and its linkage to Greif's strategy; and conduct a forum for questions and answers. To register for the event, please contact Crystal Cassady at crystal.cassady@greif.com by June 15, 2019. For additional information, please contact Matt Eichmann at matt.eichmann@greif.com. A webcast for the event will also be conducted and details will be provided in June 2019.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: in industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard and packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the company's website at www.greif.com.

