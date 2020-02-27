Greif, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Consumer Packaging Group for $85 Million

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Consumer Packaging Group ("CPG") business for $85 million in cash to Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK). Greif expects to use the proceeds for debt repayment.

"We are pleased with the conclusion of the CPG strategic review process," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The sale of CPG allows us to de-lever our balance sheet and optimize capital allocation plans. By divesting these assets, we can refocus our business on our core industrial franchise and our stated strategic growth priorities in Intermediate Bulk Container production and reconditioning and containerboard integration."

Greif's CPG business consists of seven converting facilities that manufacture folding cartons for consumer packaged goods businesses. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the companies expect to complete the transaction by March 31st, 2020.

Greif expects no material impact to its Fiscal 2020 outlook or Fiscal 2022 financial commitments from this divestiture and reaffirms its expectation of at least $70 million synergies over 36 months from the closing of the Caraustar acquisition.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Greif for this transaction. Allen & Overy LLP served as Greif's exclusive legal advisor.

