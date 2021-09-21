Greif, Inc. Joins the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

DELAWARE, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), a global non-profit organization consisting of over 50 companies committed to ending plastic waste in the environment and protecting the planet.

"As a leader in industrial packaging, we recognize the responsibility we have to reduce the environmental impact of our products and operations and contribute towards a more circular economy," said Ole Rosgaard, Greif's Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to join other like-minded companies as a member of the Alliance. Through open collaboration and leadership provided by the Alliance, we can advance the need for more sustainable packaging and tackle some of the world's most pressing issues. I look forward to working closely with other Alliance members to advance our shared ambitions and contribute to more sustainable outcomes."

The Alliance consists of member companies and supporters representing companies and organizations from across the plastic value chain. They partner with government, environmental and non-governmental organizations around the world to address the challenge of ending plastic waste in the environment. Through programs and partnerships, the Alliance focuses on solutions in four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, as well as environmental clean-up.

Jacob Duer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance said: "As the issue of plastic waste moves up in the global sustainability agenda, our mission to develop, deploy and scale solutions to end plastic waste in the environment is more relevant than ever before. Strengthening participation across the plastics value chain with members like Greif will help accelerate our collective efforts. Together, we can work towards helping to create a more sustainable future and I look forward to a fruitful partnership."

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

