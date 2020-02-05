Greif Named to CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that the non-profit organization CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) has awarded Greif a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) of A as a part of their annual climate change assessment of companies globally. This rating earns Greif a position on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, which consists of the top three percent of 4,800 companies assessed by CDP for their actions and strategies to reduce emissions and manage climate risks in their supply chain.

Greif also earned a CDP score of A-, which places Greif in the "Leadership" category for its climate change assessment for the second consecutive year. CDP operates a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage the impact they make on the environment.

"Being named to the exclusive Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by the CDP validates our ongoing efforts to align our differentiated service to customers with our dedication to environmental sustainability," says Pete Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are steadfast in our commitment to enhancing our standing as a leader in environmental stewardship."

Greif has earned an A- score three of the past four years, despite the increasingly stringent criteria adopted by the CDP. The A- Leadership distinction outpaces the overall and North American regional average of a C score, on a scale from A to F. This is the first year Greif has received a SER rating.

CDP recognizes thriving, sustainable long-term economies that work for people and the planet. CDP's findings are disclosed to global investors, companies and cities so they can take action to measure and understand environmental impacts. In 2019, more than 8,400 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP at the request of 125 major purchasing organizations with US$3.6 trillion in purchasing spend, and 525 investors with US$96 trillion in assets, making it the gold standard in corporate environmental reporting.

Greif reports its corporate responsibility efforts and progress in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and fulfills UN Global Compact requirements. Greif's sustainability achievements can be seen in its annual Sustainability Report.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

