Greif Releases 2019 Sustainability Report, Announces Gasser Award Winner

DELAWARE, Ohio, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the release of its online 2019 Sustainability Report. The annual report details Greif's commitment to continuous improvement through an integrated approach to environmental and social responsibility. The report provides the company's 2025 sustainability goals and highlights progress and strategies underway to achieve those goals.

"Sustainability is defined in our company's guiding principles, The Greif Way, as using financial, natural and human resources wisely without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a leader in industrial packaging and manufacturing, we are uniquely positioned to impact sustainability throughout our global supply and value chains through innovating our own products, collaborating with our customers to reduce the impact of their packaging or expanding our end-of-life solutions and capabilities. We saw great advancements in 2019 towards implementing the circular economy principles that are core to our business strategy."

The online 2019 Sustainability Report features comprehensive pages, interactive charts and examples of how Greif colleagues are actively committed to sustainability and The Greif Way. Highlights from the report include:

Sustainability strategies: delivering superior customer service, reducing our footprint, addressing risk, valuing our people, advancing the circular economy, financial performance and profitable growth

Greif's value chain and how that relates to stakeholder engagement and materiality

Goals, performance and highlights

The report is prepared in full accordance with the GRI Standards (core option) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Application Guidance and fulfills the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) annual Communication on Progress (COP).

In addition to the report, Greif announced its North American Greif Packaging Accessories (GPA) team in Carol Stream, Illinois, as the 2019 Michael J. Gasser Sustainability Award winner. The company award celebrates a business or team that creates sustainable benefit across Greif's value chain. The North American GPA team was recognized for its business development priorities in waste reduction, creating circular systems and sustainable innovation by collaborating with Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services North America (RIPS NA) purchasing, RIPS Italy and four RIPS NA plants, to provide 800,000 pounds of recycled plastic resins to produce Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and corner protectors.



The project created company value and established environmental and financial benefits, while closing two internal loop systems and contributing to our circular economy by diverting waste from landfills and finding a new purpose for them.

"We are proud to share our 2019 progress in our sustainability report," said Ole Rosgaard, Senior Vice President, Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services and Global Sustainability. "Greif is better positioned than ever before to create value for our colleagues, the communities where we operate and live, and our customers through our sustainability initiatives."

About Greif, Inc.



Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Greif

Investor Relations contact

Matt Eichmann, 740-549-6067

[email protected]

or

Media contact

Charmaine Reiner, 740-549-6109

[email protected]

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.greif.com

