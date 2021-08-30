Grenco Science Announces the Launch of the G Pen Micro+

The Micro+ combines the legacy of G Pen with the latest technology in the concentrate vaporizer category for an unparalleled experience.

A technological advancement in portable concentrate vaporization, the Micro+ delivers distinct style, maximum performance, and palm-sized accessibility for connoisseurs and new consumers alike. Featuring smart-chip technology, the Micro+ heats any material to your preference with 3 temperature control settings for consistent heat application. Compatible with any 510 thread cartridges in addition to G Pen's Micro+ tank, it harnesses cartridge recognition technology to adjust power output accordingly, so as not to burn or overheat valuable concentrates.

The Micro+ -- the name is a nod to the popular Micro G for those in the know -- is pocket-sized while providing maximum vapor production. Every detail is designed to achieve superior performance and supreme flavor: the quartz lined tank features a full ceramic heating plate to get the best flavor from your material; with an easily removable silicone sleeve on the mouthpiece, it's simple to clean and maintain; and the integrated and balanced airflow generates voluminous vapor clouds.

Features:

510 cartridge recognition technology

850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback

Manual or session heat mode

USB-C charging with pass-through technology

Dual-Channel Airflow

Ceramic plate heater with quartz liner

Three temperature settings

Smart-chip technology

Compatible with Micro+ Tank or any 510-compatible cartridge

Palm-sized at 4.45" x .67" diameter

Premium hemp travel case

Branded G Pen keychain tool

The Micro+ Vaporizer retails for $79.95 and is available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com. Upcoming collaborations with the world-renowned Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's and Lemonnade to launch this Fall.

About

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

