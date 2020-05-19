Grenco Science Introduces the G Pen Dash, The New Essential Dry Herb Vaporizer

Engineered for an intuitive and satisfying experience, the G Pen Dash is the personal vaporizer for connoisseurs and new consumers alike. Compact and lightweight, the Dash features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite strains. With three preset temperatures, 375°F, 401°F, 428°F (190°C 205°C 220°C) and a haptic feedback feature that indicates when the device is ready for use, the Dash simplifies consumption for a fundamental experience.

G Pen Dash Key Features:

Super low profile for discrete, on-the-go use

Ergonomic, easy-load chamber opening

Three temperature settings, 375°F, 401°F, 428°F

Session mode/Automatic shut-off

Magnetic mouthpiece with integrated airpath

Glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber

Compact, lightweight, and durable aluminum-alloy body

Haptic feedback

Pass-through charging via micro usb

950mah battery

Tool with keychain

1 Year warranty

G Pen Dash retails for $69.95 and will be available in store and online beginning May 19, 2020.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com

For inquiries please contact:

Grenco Science media inquiries

Georgia Mack

917.916.6083

[email protected]

SOURCE Grenco Science

Related Links

http://gpen.com

