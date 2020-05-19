Grenco Science Introduces the G Pen Dash, The New Essential Dry Herb Vaporizer
May 19, 2020, 12:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science, maker of G Pen and the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, introduces the G Pen Dash, the new affordable and essential dry herb personal vaporizer that fits in the palm of your hand. Featuring fast heat activation and pre-programmed with 3 temperature settings, the Dash delivers instant gratification, ease of use, and pure enjoyment. The G Pen Dash launches today May 19, 2020 in stores and online at gpen.com.
Engineered for an intuitive and satisfying experience, the G Pen Dash is the personal vaporizer for connoisseurs and new consumers alike. Compact and lightweight, the Dash features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite strains. With three preset temperatures, 375°F, 401°F, 428°F (190°C 205°C 220°C) and a haptic feedback feature that indicates when the device is ready for use, the Dash simplifies consumption for a fundamental experience.
G Pen Dash Key Features:
- Super low profile for discrete, on-the-go use
- Ergonomic, easy-load chamber opening
- Three temperature settings, 375°F, 401°F, 428°F
- Session mode/Automatic shut-off
- Magnetic mouthpiece with integrated airpath
- Glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber
- Compact, lightweight, and durable aluminum-alloy body
- Haptic feedback
- Pass-through charging via micro usb
- 950mah battery
- Tool with keychain
- 1 Year warranty
G Pen Dash retails for $69.95 and will be available in store and online beginning May 19, 2020.
About Grenco Science
Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com
For inquiries please contact:
Grenco Science media inquiries
Georgia Mack
917.916.6083
[email protected]
SOURCE Grenco Science
Share this article