Grenco Science Launches the Old Pal G Pen Gio

The Old Pal concentrates for the G Pen Gio, exclusive to Grenco Science, will be available in three varieties: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid. Easy-to-use products like the G Pen Gio are gaining popularity as new consumers navigate the complex world of cannabis brands and gaining momentum over traditional flower purchases, according to a new study from Eaze. The G Pen Gio is a draw-activated vaporizer that features a cutting edge liquid cartridge system for smooth, natural pulls with maximum vapor density. Together, Grenco Science x Old Pal offers a cannabis experience that is easy to access, enjoy and share.

"Partnering our innovative hardware with Old Pal, we will be able to offer the most cutting- edge cannabis experience. Demand is high for the combination of discreet, easy to use, and affordable products. Combining Old Pal with the G Pen Gio, we will more than satisfy the demand with an experience that out performs any other product on the market," says Chris Folkerts, Founder and CEO of Grenco Science.

"Old Pal's alignment with Grenco Science represents the perfect partnership to grow the footprint of the brand as legal recreational consumption grows in popularity and prepares us for expansion into states that have yet to pass legal legislation. Outside of being the lowest cost provider of Gio pods, this partnership allows Old Pal to push our expansion efforts forward and assert both brand's position as multi-state operators," added Brett Fink, Old Pal's Senior Vice President of Business Development.

The launch of Old Pal for the G Pen Gio in California is just the beginning of a long-term partnership between Grenco Science and Old Pal.

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com

Old Pal is a lifestyle cannabis company focused on the value-oriented segment of the market. Through strategic partnerships within the trade, the brand has secured high quality, dependable production and distribution. With the incorporation of culture-focused design and marketing, Old Pal has defined a much-needed new space within the industry; a space curating an accessible lifestyle beyond stoner culture.

