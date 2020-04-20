Grenco Science, Maker of G Pen, Announces the Acquisition of Stündenglass Inc., Engineers of the World's First Gravity Powered Contactless Water Pipe

"We recognize Tracey Huston's ingenuity and the accomplishment of bringing that vision to life, Grenco Science will help by bringing this product into our global expansion plan," said Chris Folkerts, CEO and Founder of Grenco Science. "We look forward to extending this newest design through our product pipeline and other versions to come."

Huston, an ex-Apple employee, founded Stündenglass in 2012, reimagining the water pipe experience through industrial design and fluid flow physics. The patented hookah eliminates the need to make contact with a shared mouthpiece and features gravitationally delivered water filtration through pressurized delivery of vaporized materials through smooth output of water filtered vapor. Together, Huston and the Grenco Science in-house design team are fully redesigning the coveted device with medically manufactured materials, a streamlined user experience and sophisticated aesthetic.

"Today is a pivotal moment in our journey as joining Grenco represents the opportunity to take Stündenglass to places we could never have envisioned, accelerating development together with the Grenco team to lead it to unprecedented heights. We are so honoured to join this amazing team," said Tracey Huston, Founder of Stündenglass.

Through its network of partners, Grenco Science will offer consumers an increase in both supply and design of the coveted Stündenglass pieces which can also be used with flower or concentrate devices such as the G Pen Connect. The new designs are available to preview at stundenglass.com and will be available to purchase online and in stores in May.

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced technology vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the vaporization experience and leading the movement to bring traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

Stündenglass is a first-of-its-kind gravity hookah water pipe revolutionizing consumption through design and physics. Engineered in 2012 by Tracey Huston, a former Apple employee and self taught inventor, Stündenglass is the world's first hookah water pipe that provides the most powerful and efficient smoke filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit https://stundenglass.com/

