GREY GOOSE® and The Recording Academy® are Gearing Up for the GRAMMYs® with 'Monday Mix,' Featuring JoJo, Lucky Daye, Tinashe, and Law Roach

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with an iconic vodka like GREY GOOSE to showcase music and style for the GRAMMYs this year," said Roach. "Music and fashion have always gone hand-in-hand, so getting to speak with some of my favorite artists about how individual style has shaped their artistic vision is really exciting for me. These conversations always go well with a great cocktail, so my guests will be sipping on the delicious Passion Drop—the official cocktail of the GRAMMY Awards—while I'll be sipping on my own twist on a martini cocktail that I call 'The Law.'"

The first "GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs: Monday Mix" segment launches today at 9:30am EST on Instagram and YouTube with an acoustic performance by multi-platinum recording artist JoJo, followed by Lucky Daye—who is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B album in this year's ceremony— on March 21, and Tinashe on March 28.

"I'm so pleased to be a part of 'Monday Mix' and celebrate a year of incredible music with GREY GOOSE and The Recording Academy," said Tinashe. "Everyone looks forward to the performances at the GRAMMYs ceremony, and I love that this series is extending that enthusiasm beyond just one night. I'm excited for my fans to see my performance later this month. It's going to be a good one!"

All "GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs: Monday Mix" content can be accessed by following each artist, along with @greygoose and the Recording Academy on all social platforms, as well as on the official GRAMMYs Content Hub. Performances will be accompanied by exclusive interviews, product drops, and behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content from now through the 28th. The Content Hub will also house all official GRAMMYs cocktail recipes, including the ceremony's signature cocktail The Passion Drop and Roach's new twist "The Law."

