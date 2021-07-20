GREY GOOSE® and UNINTERRUPTED Launch Groundbreaking "In The Moment" Content Series

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE vodka is thrilled to announce its partnership with UNINTERRUPTED, the Sports Emmy award winning athlete empowerment brand part of the empowerment-driven media conglomerate built by NBA superstar LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, to launch the new content series In The Moment. UNINTERRUPTED will produce In The Moment to further explore the pivotal moments that set the biggest names in sports on the path to success, in order to empower athletes everywhere.

Esteemed broadcast journalist and television personality Cari Champion will host In The Moment, debuting tomorrow July 21st with guest Christen Press, the all-star soccer player and former member of USA Women's National Soccer Team. Additional guests will include All-Pro wide-receiver De'Andre Hopkins and NBA legend Chris Bosh. With each episode, the series emphasizes that, no matter how small, these personal breakthroughs are crucial to the development of the game, and therefore are as worthy of celebration as any medal or championship.

"UNINTERRUPTED's mission has always been to empower the athlete," said Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company which houses UNINTERRUPTED. "We've created a space at UNINTERRUPTED where athletes have built trust with us and feel comfortable becoming vulnerable in telling their stories. The idea behind In The Moment came from just that. We hope these raw and intimate conversations about the choices that propelled the careers of some of the greatest athletes in the game will inspire a new generation of athletes to continue to reach new heights."

Shot on location at a poolside villa in Los Angeles, host Cari Champion and her guest will be seated beside a customized GREY GOOSE case that features three hidden items – each of which represent a special moment in the guest's career. The duo will reveal each item one-by-one, discussing its significance as they sip their favorite cocktails, such as the GREY GOOSE Smooth Sailing, from a specialty bar cart.

"GREY GOOSE is really excited to partner with UNINTERRUPTED to empower these iconic athletes to tell the stories that have truly helped define who they are as individuals, and bring to light the issues that are important to them," said Aleco Azqueta, Vice President North America Marketing of GREY GOOSE vodka. "Our hope is the personal stories shared throughout In The Moment will encourage audiences to foster a deeper connection with these icons and gain a deeper understanding of not just their game, but also their passions outside of sports."

To further support the partnership, GREY GOOSE is making a charitable donation on behalf of each guest, with each organization selected by the athlete. Christen Press selected Partners In Health, which aims to provide healthcare services to those without access. De'Andre Hopkins selected SMOOOTH, a non-profit that serves women affected by domestic violence. Finally, Chris Bosh selected Team Tomorrow Inc, a foundation he created to support community-based organizations that promote the upliftment of families.

The In The Moment series will drop throughout July and August, with a new episode available each week following the July 21st debut. To bring In The Moment to fans everywhere, the brand has teamed up with Roku to stream each episode across the Roku network. Fans can also view each episode and additional content on the UNINTERRUPTED, GREY GOOSE, and talent social channels.

For more details about In The Moment, including special content, additional cocktail recipes, and clips, please visit GreyGoose.com.

SMOOTH SAILING

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces GREY GOOSE Vodka

4 ½ ounces Fever Tree Soda Water

1 wedge of pineapple – muddled

1-inch strip of ginger – muddled

Method: Muddle and build over cubed ice in a stemless wine glass. Garnish with fresh pineapple wedge and ginger

About UNINTERRUPTED

UNINTERRUPTED is a Sports Emmy-award winning athlete empowerment media, experiences and consumer product brand that is part of The SpringHill Company, the media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with the mission to empower greatness in every individual. UNINTERRUPTED original content properties, including The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED, Kneading Dough and More Than An Athlete, are impacting culture and inspiring important conversations within and beyond sport and entertainment.

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® Vodka, GREY GOOSE® Essences, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

