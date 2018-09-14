Grey New York Chosen As Agency For McCormick And Frank's RedHot Assignments

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey today announced that its Grey New York flagship office has been selected as a key marketing partner for McCormick & Company Inc., a global leader in flavor.

Grey has been named the agency-of-record for the McCormick brand of products, including its market-leading spice and herb portfolio. The agency will create a comprehensive digital communications strategy and multi-platform marketing campaigns in the United States.

In addition, Grey has been named global advertising agency-of-record for Frank's RedHot. The legendary hot sauce, a primary ingredient in the first Buffalo Wings, has become a culinary icon. A new campaign will debut in the new year.

Jill Pratt, Vice President North America Marketing Excellence of McCormick & Company, Inc. said, "Grey demonstrated superb strategic thinking and creativity together with an extensive array of integrated capabilities. We look forward to working with this great team to leverage the growth and success of our brands in the years ahead."

Debby Reiner, CEO of Grey New York, said, "We are honored to add McCormick & Company Inc. whose products are known and loved around the world, to our client roster. Together we'll take it to new heights."

