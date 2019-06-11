Grey New York Chosen As Agency Of Record For Lindt USA

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey today announced that its Grey New York flagship office has been selected as the advertising agency-of-record for Lindt USA, whose brands rank number 1 in North America's premium chocolate segment. The assignment follows a review.

Grey will be responsible for consumer advertising, including a new TV campaign for Lindor chocolates breaking in 2020.

Jamin Hemenway, Vice President of Marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), Inc., said, "We are delighted to work with the Grey team. They demonstrated a deep understanding of our consumer, category and the Lindt brand legacy. We look forward to leveraging our success and growth in the U.S., the world's biggest chocolate market."

Debby Reiner, CEO of Grey New York, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Lindt, the iconic brand that has been an innovator in premium chocolate since 1845, to our roster. It is a tremendous creative opportunity and we look forward to a great partnership."

About Lindt

The USA is the world's biggest chocolate market and accounts for more than a third of the Lindt & Sprüngli group's sales, maintaining a consistently high growth rate. With more than 170 years of history and Swiss tradition, Lindt & Sprüngli is a global leader in the premium chocolate category, offering high quality products in more than 120 countries. Lindt & Sprüngli operates 12 production facilities in Europe and the United States and employs more than 14,000 worldwide. Lindt Chocolate USA operates more than 50 retail stores in the U.S. and maintains wide distribution through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

About Grey



Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Walgreens, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S 'Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's 'Agency of the Year' and CAMPAIGN magazine's 'Global Network of the Year' in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

