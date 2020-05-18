GreyCampus collaborates with IBM to launch Certificate Programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global online training provider GreyCampus has announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to launch Certificate Program in Data Science and Certificate Program in Artificial Intelligence.

Designed for working professionals and graduates, these programs combine IBM's advanced online labs and course content along with GreyCampus's streamlined training delivery and expert instructors. Key features of these programs include interactive live classes from practicing experts, hands-on labs, 24/7 access to teaching assistants, online resources, Capstone projects and globally-recognized certificates.

"We are delighted to launch comprehensive career-aligned programs in collaboration with IBM," said Vijay Pasupulati, CEO and Co-founder of GreyCampus. "We are confident that our programs will enable our students to launch or grow their career in data science and AI. We believe such programs will significantly upskill our students and propel their careers forward."

"India has taken major leaps in digitization especially in the current environment where remote education and work is the new norm. With the ongoing digital transformation of organizations, data science and AI have become critical new skills for the modern workforce," said Devkant Aggarwal, Leader Growth Initiatives, Career Education. "This reaffirms IBM's commitment to provide the next generation with 'new collar' skills required to compete in the global economy."

These programs are structured to take the students from foundational concepts to advanced hands-on projects, along with continuous reinforcements in the form of quizzes, assignments and guidance from instructors. Programs are hosted on GreyCampus's learning management platform which also provides online access to resources, teaching assistants and discussion forums. Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive industry-recognized certificates from GreyCampus and IBM.

In addition to these programs, GreyCampus will be launching more specialized emerging technology programs in the areas of machine learning, computer vision, data analytics and big data later in 2020.

About GreyCampus

GreyCampus is a global provider of training, enabling working professionals to acquire skills and certifications. The company provides training in technology and business areas including Data Science, Cyber Security, Project Management, Quality Management and Cloud Technologies. Based in Dallas, Texas and Hyderabad, India; GreyCampus has enabled more than 150,000 professionals achieve their career goals.

About IBM

