Greyhound Launches E-ticketing Nationwide For iOS

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced the launch of nationwide e-ticketing access on its iOS mobile application. This enhancement allows customers to purchase tickets quickly and easily from the all access homepage of the Greyhound app and board the bus with just a flash of their mobile phones.

"Providing the e-ticketing feature on our mobile app puts the ticket kiosk right at our customers' fingertips," said Andy Kaplinsky, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "E-ticketing provides a seamless travel experience with fast check-in, personalized updates, rewards for members and more, all available through the convenience of the Greyhound app."

Customers can now purchase tickets and manage all trip details directly from the Greyhound app homepage. On the day of travel, passengers simply check in from their smartphone beginning two hours before the scheduled departure time and the boarding pass will be displayed. When it's time to board, all customers must do is show the driver their boarding pass, and they'll be on their way.

E-Ticket is currently offered to iOS mobile app users which can be downloaded through the iTunes App Store. Greyhound is developing a mobile app option for Android that will launch at a later date. For more information on e-ticketing, please visit www.greyhound.com/e-ticket.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 3,800 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

