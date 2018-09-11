Greyhound Offers Columbus Day Weekend Fare Sale

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced a fare sale that allows customers to receive 30 percent off their fare on trips to any of Greyhound's 3,800 destinations. Between now and Oct. 8, customers can receive the discount on future travel beginning Oct. 10 through Dec. 13, by simply typing in the promo code GHPR30 at checkout when they book their travel on Greyhound.com.

"Greyhound is the perfect travel option for some of the most popular fall activities. From road trips to football games in neighboring cities, to taking the family to view colorful foliage in another part of the state, our customers will create lasting memories when they travel with us," said Todd Koch, vice president strategy, marketing and customer engagement, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "We are hoping our customers will use this sale as an opportunity to explore destinations near and far this season."

Members of Road Rewards, Greyhound's loyalty program, were able to take advantage of the fare sale a day early – beginning on Oct. 4 – and receive a higher discount of 35 percent off future travel. During the fare sale, customers can receive discounts on routes such as Los Angeles to Las Vegas at prices starting as low as $10.

Fare discounts are applied to the full fare. Tickets are valid only on the date and schedule for which they were purchased. To purchase tickets, customers can visit www.greyhound.com or call 1-800-231-2222. Customers can choose to receive more exclusive offers like this one by enrolling in Greyhound's Road Rewards loyalty program and opting in to receive emails.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 3,800 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

SOURCE Greyhound Lines, Inc.

