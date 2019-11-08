Greyhound Offers Veterans Day Weekend Fare Sale

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced a fare sale that allows customers to receive 15 percent off their fare on trips to any of Greyhound's 2,400 destinations. Between now and Nov. 11, customers can receive the discount on future travel beginning Nov. 13 through Dec. 12, by simply typing in the promo code VETPR15 at checkout when they book their travel on Greyhound.com.

Greyhound celebrates military servicemen, women and veterans throughout the year by providing complimentary charter buses to support their initiatives on and off base. Working closely with the Airpower Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the military, veterans and their families, Greyhound provides free transportation for their fundraisers and events.

"On this Veteran's Day, and every day, we must always recognize, remember, and support all those who serve and their families," said Sid Eppes, chairman, Airpower Foundation. "Our nation's defenders protect our freedoms and keep our country safe. Thanks to our generous sponsors, and donors, The Airpower Foundation has been proud to provide that support for 20 years funding over 72 military support organizations annually across the country who directly impact those who need it most, changing the lives countless military families."

While customers must book by Nov. 11 to take advantage of the Veteran's Day Fare Sale, customers eligible for a military discount can receive 10% off travel anytime in Greyhound terminals through their partnership with Veteran's Advantage.

"Greyhound offers military discounts throughout the year and Veteran's Day is the perfect holiday to celebrate the bravery of our armed forces and their families by sharing a special discount with all of our customers," said Todd Koch, vice president, strategy and business development, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "We are hoping our customers will use this sale as an opportunity to explore destinations near and far this season."

When traveling with Greyhound, customers can then enjoy a safe, comfortable ride, as well as modern amenities, such as onboard entertainment options, free onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets, reclining leather seats, e-ticketing and extra legroom.

Fare discounts are applied to the full fare. Tickets are valid only on the date and schedule for which they were purchased. To purchase tickets, customers can visit www.greyhound.com or call 1-800-231-2222. To donate to the Airpower Foundation, please visit

