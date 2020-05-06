Greyhound to Require All Customers Wear Face Covering Onboard Buses Starting May 13

DALLAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced it will require all customers to wear a face covering when on its buses as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Beginning May 13, the policy will be added to Greyhound's extensive list of efforts it is taking to protect the communities it serves from the spread of the novel coronavirus. Children under the age of two and those who are medically unable to wear a mask will not be required to do so.

"Our safety-first commitment goes beyond transporting customers. We care about the health and well-being of all our passengers and employees which is evident in the safety precautions we have taken since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," said Dave Leach, Chief Executive Officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "As we continue to provide vital transportation nationwide, it is important that we continue to make temporary, yet necessary, changes to our policies in order to create a safe environment for all our customers and team members."

Greyhound currently requires all drivers and customer-facing employees to wear face masks during their shifts. While some cities and states require passengers to wear face coverings when in public, Greyhound is extending this requirement throughout its nationwide intercity bus network to further assist in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of a simple face covering slows the spread of the virus and prevents those who unknowingly have the virus from transmitting it to others.

Cloth face coverings made from common materials can be used as a public health measure in place of face masks. Additional details are available on the CDC website. Customers who do not have a face covering, or if their covering is damaged in transit, are asked to speak with their driver or a Greyhound terminal employee and a disposable mask will be provided.

In addition to its latest policy, Greyhound is continuing its enhanced cleaning procedures which include frequent routine cleanings of its locations and thorough sanitization of its buses after every trip. In addition to these efforts, Greyhound has taken their safety measures a step further by introducing ozonation, an advanced sanitation process, on its buses. This extensive procedure was developed to destroy harmful bacteria and has been proven to kill viruses, including the novel coronavirus. Ozonation creates an extra layer of protection for customers and employees.

