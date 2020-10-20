Greystones Group awarded Phase II SBIR contract

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington DC-based Greystones Group was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract. Under the 1-year contract sponsored by Air Force Research Labs (AFRL), Greystones will deliver real-time, AI/ML/NLP-based analysis of Multi-Domain data to the AF, DoD & Allied Forces using GreyRAVEN© - a TRL 9, COTS-based platform providing real-time analysis and decision support via Knowledge Graph-driven AI, deep learning neural networks and Natural Language Processing technologies. The open architecture platform is optimized for scalability, interoperability with legacy infrastructure/systems and the rapid operationalization of mission solutions - at the tactical edge and enterprise level - generating AI/ML-derived actionable insights in days versus months/years. The platform includes thousands of highly customizable data sources (including all major social media venues), algorithms, applications and user interface templates and is currently globally deployed and supports 1B+ notes and edges, 1M+ edge densities, 1B+ writes/day and 100+ instance clusters.

The GreyRAVEN architecture is recognized by AFCEA as the "Big Data architecture of the future," and GreyRAVEN was selected as finalist for both the AF Multi-Domain Operations Challenge and CYBERCOM Challenge and selected to exhibit at the SOFWERX Data Engineering Lab opening event. "Our people and technology are highly sought after around the world to solve the difficult AI/ML challenges. With the recent addition of Mike Murphy our new COO, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in growing Intel and DOD mission solutions programs, I am excited to expand this expertise within the DoD," said Sheila Duffy, Greystones Group CEO and Founder. "Given the logarithmic increase in speed and volume of data collection, DoD recognizes the value and critical importance of proven technology that can integrate and adapt quickly, cost-effectively and securely with existing DoD infrastructure.

Greystones Group is an EDWOSB headquartered in the Washington DC area, proudly supporting IC, DoD & Civilian agency clients since 2000.

