Grid Connected PV Systems Market size to Grow by USD 158.08 billion| Advantages Associated with Grid-connected PV Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio

Driver and Challenge

The advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems are supporting the grid-connected PV systems market growth. Solar PV systems are a good source of energy for the residential and commercial sectors. Utility-scale power plants have incorporated renewable sources such as solar PV to generate electricity. This helps in reducing the consumption of fossil fuels in power plants and lowering costs. Solar PV is generated during the day and stored in energy storage devices. It can be used during the night or during emergency situations such as blackouts. This lowers the load on power plants. It is a cost-effective and clean method of increasing the capacity of electricity generation to meet the rising demand. Such advantages increase the preference for grid-connected solar PV systems and will increase their demand during the forecast period.

Intermittency in solar power generation is challenging the grid-connected PV systems market growth. The maintenance cost of solar panels needs additional expenditure for small-scale users. This restricts the use of solar PV installation for residential applications. For instance, solar panels need to be inspected within a span of a year. This will result in a significant burden on household users, which will restrict the use of solar panels and solar cover glass for residential purposes. Therefore, the high initial investment and maintenance costs will hinder the growth of the global grid-connected PV systems market during the forecast period.

Major Grid Connected PV Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

First Solar Inc.

Flin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hanwha Corp.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

KACO new energy

Kyocera Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Lumos Global BV

Panasonic Corp.

Renesola Ltd.

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Grid Connected PV Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grid Connected PV Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The targets set by governments for the construction of solar power plants will facilitate the grid-connected PV systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the grid-connected PV systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Grid-Connected PV Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 158.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., First Solar Inc., Flin Technologies PVt. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy, Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Luminous Power Technologies PVt. Ltd., Lumos Global BV, Panasonic Corp., Renesola Ltd., Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

