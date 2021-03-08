Griddy Electricity Customers Seek to Prevent Further Automatic Debits and Credit Reporting, Preserve Evidence in Dispute Over Excessive Rates

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys pursuing a class action claim on behalf of almost 30,000 customers of Griddy have filed a motion to prevent the electricity provider from tampering with any internal documentation or physical evidence stemming from the February winter storm in Texas. The filing also requests that Griddy be ordered to cease any further automatic debits from customers' bank accounts and credit cards, and remove any negative credit reporting and penalties against those customers.

"Since filing the proposed class action on February 22, we have heard from hundreds of Texans across the state with reports of excessive and exorbitant bills, collection efforts, and large withdrawals from personal bank accounts and credit cards by Griddy representatives, sometimes causing accounts to be overdrawn," says Derek Potts of the Potts Law Firm in Houston, who represents the proposed class and lead plaintiff Lisa Khoury.

"Although Griddy is now suspended from operating, we're concerned that these attempts to cause financial harm will continue, and internal records that support our claims of deceptive practices by the company will be destroyed. We are asking the court to move quickly in granting this request."

Today's filing notes that Griddy withdrew $150 from Ms. Khory's bank account eight times during the winter storm before she was able to switch providers, and that she allegedly still owes almost $9,700. The class action filed on behalf of Ms. Khoury and all other Griddy customers seeks monetary relief of more than $1 billion.

The lawsuit alleges violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act among other claims. Griddy was barred from participating in the state's power market on February 26, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed litigation with similar allegations related to Griddy's violations of state law in the same Houston court on February 28.

The proposed class action is Lisa Khoury v. Griddy Energy LLC, No. 2021-10004 filed in the 133rd District Court of Harris County, Texas.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Potts Law Firm