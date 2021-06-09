Gridiron Gaming, Powered by the PFRPA, Announces 'Gridiron Bowl' Online Madden Tournament Starting June 12, Main Event Featuring Retired NFL Players

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gridiron Gaming, powered by the Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), announced Gridiron Bowl, a 3-on-3 Madden tournament produced by Thunder Studios.

Participants will have a chance to compete for a $10,000 prize pool. The community portion of the tournament will kick off on June 12 and lead up to the main event on June 26. The main event will have six teams play during show matches, each team integrating a retired NFL player, a professional Madden player and a community player.

Retired NFL players on the roster for the main event are:

Jason Avant , @j_avant81

, @j_avant81 Jamaal Charles , @jcharles25

, @jcharles25 Braylon Edwards , @OfficialBraylon

, @OfficialBraylon Charles James II , @CJDeuce_

, @CJDeuce_ Jacoby Jones , digital_12

, digital_12 Jonathan Stewart , @Jonathanstewar1

Gridiron Bowl will have the following structure:

Community Qualifier: June 12-13 , 1-8 p.m. EDT : Individual players will compete in a +/- 2-point format. The top 32 players will compete in the Double-Elimination Bracket.

: Individual players will compete in a +/- 2-point format. The top 32 players will compete in the Double-Elimination Bracket. Double-Elimination Bracket: June 19 , 3 p.m. EDT : The top six players will earn a spot in the tournament (final four winners' bracket, final three losers' bracket), and the top two will earn their team a bye.

: The top six players will earn a spot in the tournament (final four winners' bracket, final three losers' bracket), and the top two will earn their team a bye. Main Event Show Matches : June 26 , 3 p.m. EDT : Six teams of three will compete in show matches. Each team will include a retired NFL player.

: : Six teams of three will compete in show matches. Each team will include a retired NFL player. Game Mode: The Yard. Standard Yard, Play-a-Friend, Best-of-3, Single-Elimination

"It's great to have Gridiron Gaming host the Gridiron Bowl, our first official Madden tournament," said Pro Football Hall of Famer and PFRPA Board Member Jack Youngblood. "Bringing retired NFL players and gamers together for this event helps bridge the gap between traditional and this fairly new age of competitive sports."

Registration for the Community Qualifier and regular updates on Gridiron Bowl can be found on the tournament's Battlefy page. Fans will be able to watch the main event on Twitch.

About Gridiron Gaming

Gridiron Gaming, powered by the Pro Football Retired Players Association, provides retired NFL players opportunities to compete again, while giving fans a chance to engage with their heroes. Gridiron Gaming seeks to bridge the gap between traditional sports and esports by creating interactive, family-friendly experiences for people of diverse ages and backgrounds. By bringing retired NFL and esports players together, Gridiron Gaming creates a unique community where all can connect, learn and compete. For more information about Gridiron Gaming, visit https://gridirongaming.gg/.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association

