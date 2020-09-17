GridLiance Announces Appointment of Mark S. Laufman as Chief Legal Officer and Successor to N. Beth Emery

Laufman has more than 30 years of legal experience working on energy and infrastructure transactions, including transmission and renewable energy projects. Most recently, he served in private practice working with clients on energy-related transactions. Laufman has served as an advisor to GridLiance since December 2019. Before entering private practice, Laufman was a partner at the international law firm Vinson & Elkins LLP.

"Since joining the company in a consulting capacity in December 2019, Mark has shown a strong commitment to GridLiance and our business mission to invest in and improve the reliability of the country's transmission system," said Calvin Crowder, president and CEO of GridLiance. "His deep ties in the energy industry and keen understanding of the complex laws and regulations affecting our business will be critical for us as we work to strengthen our position in the marketplace."

Following her retirement, Emery will continue to serve GridLiance as an advisor on legal and regulatory matters and pursue opportunities to serve the energy industry and other philanthropic interests on corporate or advisory boards.

"The Board of Directors, Executive Team and I thank Beth for her leadership and service to GridLiance," said Crowder. "We are grateful for her tremendous contributions to the company and are pleased that she will continue to advise us during and after this transition."

Emery was a founding member of GridLiance's leadership team in 2014. Prior to GridLiance, Emery was a national law firm partner for almost two decades. Earlier in her career, Emery also served as the first general counsel for the California Independent System Operator Corporation, and as the first in-house general counsel for CPS Energy, the nation's largest municipally-owned electric and gas utility at the time.

Complete bios of Laufman and Emery can be found on http://www.gridliance.com/leadership.

About GridLiance

GridLiance is an independent electric transmission utility holding company. GridLiance collaborates with rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, joint action agencies and others to plan for the future of the grid, invest in necessary electric infrastructure and implement strategies to improve system reliability and resiliency and reduce overall costs to customers. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

SOURCE GridLiance

Related Links

http://www.gridliance.com

