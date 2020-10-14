GridLiance's N. Beth Emery Honored with Silver Stevie® Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in Business

In recognizing Emery's achievements, the Individual Entrepreneur and Executive Awards Judging Committee described her as a "trailblazer for women in a male-dominated field and a force for transparency and competition in energy markets." They noted that Emery is an example of how "a woman can empower many other women." The judges also cited her charitable work with the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

"I am honored to be among the many accomplished women who were recognized this year as Stevie Award winners and thrilled to be chosen for my work in the energy industry and at GridLiance," said Emery. "When we started GridLiance over six years ago, our vision was to provide transmission service to the underserved markets in rural communities to improve their quality of life. This Stevie Award reflects the importance of that mission and I share this award with my colleagues at GridLiance as well as the many women who have inspired me throughout my career."

Emery served as GridLiance's first general counsel and secretary before announcing in September that she would retire at year end. She currently serves as GridLiance's special counsel. Prior to her work at GridLiance, Emery was a national law firm partner for almost two decades. Earlier in her career, Emery served as the first general counsel for the California Independent System Operator Corporation and as the first in-house general counsel for CPS Energy, the nation's largest municipally-owned electric and gas utility at the time. She earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

"We're extremely proud of Beth's achievements in the industry and her role in the success of GridLiance," said GridLiance President and CEO Calvin Crowder.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

