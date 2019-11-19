GridSmartr Announced As Winner Of 2019 Automobility LA Hackathon

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LATM today announced the winner of its signature annual hackathon, presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HERE Technologies, and co-sponsored by SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services Inc. (a subsidiary of SiriusXM Holdings Inc.).

The winning team, GridSmartr, was selected after two intense days of competition, securing the grand prize of $10,000 after impressing judges with an innovative solution to two critical EV adoption factors – infrastructure stability and consumer adoption incentives. The GridSmartr tool finds the optimal time to charge electric vehicles, as well as providing incentives to consumers by earning points if they allow their vehicles to draw less energy while the grid is overloaded.

The winners were announced and awarded at AutoMobility LA on Tuesday, November 19 as part of the show's four packed days of trade and press programming and included a series of runner up and category winners.

"Competitions like the hackathon are not only vital to AutoMobility LA, but to the future of the automotive and technology industries," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "AutoMobility LA draws in such a high caliber of talent and passion and it's an honor to provide a platform that births innovative solutions to the mobility challenges our industry is facing. Congratulations to GridSmartr and all the participants of our hackathon on their achievements this year."

Over the course of two days, hackathon participants were challenged to develop enabling software and architectures to support an electric charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and long-haul, electric trucks as they travel along the 1,300 miles of Interstate 5 from Mexico to Canada. Using data from the City of Los Angeles, the Connected Vehicle Reference Architecture (CVRA 2.0) from AWS, as well as the data from HERE Location Services and SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services, participants were challenged to create solutions to support four key areas:

Smart-charging journey planning, including integrated payments

Battery performance, analytics and calculating range based on location context and driving style

Improving the in-vehicle experience (e.g. in-vehicle voice technology like Alexa Auto)

Use of vehicle and HERE location data and SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services drive, location and crash incident data to create models for maximizing vehicle usage and safety

Team ReRoute Takes Second Place Prize of $5,000

The objective of ReRoute's product is to reduce air pollution and encourage the use of electric vehicles through an eco-friendly routing framework. The tool incentivizes drivers to take eco-friendly routes and rewards them with tokens that can be redeemed in appropriate ways such as reserving an EV charge station.

Category Winners Impress Judges

'Impact' Category Winner

Team Wheels proposed using historical data to predict inefficiencies in battery utilization, creating a smart routing app for electric vehicle, long haul truck drivers. Drivers are able to find the optimal driving routes using an Alexa device, by taking into account hard brake acceleration fuel efficiency, crash data, as well as driver behavior.

'Innovation' Category Winner

Team King of the Road created an app that scores roads for electric vehicle efficiency based on historical data. They created a product that gamifies the driving experience with drivers incentivized to get the best score to positively influence their driving behavior.

'Technical Execution' Category Winner

Team Atom produced an app utilizing Alexa in the car, with a goal to reduce the anxiety EV drivers face when looking for chargers. Directions can be obtained via Alexa and will calculate distance versus EV range.

This year's AutoMobility LA Hackathon competition was evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of the following:

John Jasper , Senior Vice President of Connected Vehicle Services at SiriusXM

, Senior Vice President of Connected Vehicle Services at SiriusXM Jay Kim , Assistant General Manager at the Los Angeles Department of Transportation

, Assistant General Manager at the Los Angeles Department of Transportation Nils Kunces , Senior Account Manager of Automotive Sales at HERE Technologies

, Senior Account Manager of Automotive Sales at HERE Technologies Dean Phillips , Worldwide Technical Leader for Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS

, Worldwide Technical Leader for Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS Chris Wenneman , Director of Alexa Auto at Amazon

