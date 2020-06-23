Gridtential Energy and LOLC Advanced Technologies Team up on New Bipolar Battery Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SRI LANKA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridtential Energy, the inventor and developer of Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology and LOLC Advanced Technologies, the research and advanced technology arm of LOLC Group announce that they have entered into a technology evaluation agreement.

Under the agreement, over the next few months, LOLC Advanced Technologies and Gridtential Energy will collaborate on prototyping lead batteries with the combined advantages of Silicon Joule™ bipolar silicon plates and AltaLABGX, the Graphene battery additive applied to active materials, supplied by Ceylon Graphene Technologies, CGT (a joint venture between the LOLC Group and Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC). Preliminary work indicates that the combination of these elements will lead to higher performing batteries in energy density, charging rates and cycle life.

Silicon Joule™ bipolar technology has created an innovative class of lead batteries with silicon at its core. It is a design driven, low cost, high performance, patented energy storage solution that provides improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and temperature range, with up to 40% lower weight, while retaining full lead-battery recyclability. This is all accomplished while leveraging existing technologies from mature industry supply chains – allowing rapid adoption of existing lead-battery infrastructure.

"We are pleased to be working with LOLC Advanced Technologies and Ceylon Graphene Technologies, leaders in battery manufacturing solutions and graphene battery additives respectively. We expect that leveraging leading-edge electro chemistry with our highly efficient Silicon Joule bipolar design will produce industry leading performance with significantly lower weight," said Gridtential Energy CEO, John Barton. "Whether it is longer cycle-life or greater charge/discharge performance, Gridtential is changing the way that OEMs in automotive, 5G telecom, and stationary power markets think about high-performance, low-cost, safe energy storage.

"Every day, we are making it easier to leap into the Silicon Joule Technology future. Whether it is through our rapid prototyping development kits, off-the-shelf reference batteries, equipment manufacturing partners, and now additive experts, the adoption ecosystem has never been stronger. We are pleased that more and more battery manufacturing companies are taking advantage of our technology - now with Graphene battery additive - to produce lead-based products that can compete with lithium. We are quite confident that first movers will be richly rewarded with commercial success."

With Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology from Gridtential Energy, that combines the benefits of lead batteries with silicon-enabled, high performance characteristics, battery manufactures world-wide, will be prepared to meet the challenge.

"Worldwide demand is increasing for superior energy storage systems at the edge and driving innovation. LOLC Advanced Technologies with Ceylon Graphene Technologies are improving battery electro-chemistry with our pure graphene and our advanced manufacturing expertise. Partnering with Gridtential's Silicon Joule bipolar solution will lead the advancements in safe, reliable and higher performing lead batteries," said, Chairman Ishara Nanayakkara, LOLC Group

About Gridtential Energy

Gridtential's cutting-edge Silicon Joule™ battery architecture combines the traditional benefits of lead batteries – low cost, recyclability, and safety – with the performance and life cycle usually associated with lithium batteries. Gridtential is focused on applications ranging from hybrid automotive to grid storage, back-up power for cloud computing, material handling equipment and many others. Collaborating with a 600GWh-scale global manufacturing base and a near-100% recycling infrastructure, Gridtential, with its non-exclusive license structure, enables manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to provide high performing, higher voltage 24V & 48V batteries to their customers for the hybrid-automotive, energy storage & traction markets - all without giga-scale capital investments. Plans are underway for beta and then commercial production of Silicon Joule™ enabled batteries across the next two years. To learn more, visit: http://www.gridtential.com/ .

About LOLC Advanced Technologies

LOLC Advanced Technologies is a research arm for LOLC Group and is a joint owner of Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT). CGT is Sri Lanka's first graphene and advanced material company and produces graphene from ultra-pure highly crystalline graphite with more than 98% carbon purity. To learn more, visit: https://www.lolc.com/ .

Ceylon Graphene Technologies (Pvt) is a joint venture of LOLC Group and Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC). With the best quality Graphite in the world being mined from the rich fields of Sri Lanka, Ceylon Graphene Technologies (Pvt) Ltd is steadily establishing itself as a world class manufacturer of high-quality Graphene and carbon based Advanced material. The private sector expertise and industrial experience of LOLC are honed by the technological expertise of SLINTEC to create a unique partnership to capture the global market. To learn more, visit: https://www.ceylongraphene.com/ .

