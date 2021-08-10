GridWise Alliance Praises Senate Bipartisan Infrastructure Group on Electric Grid Investments

Excited to see more than $70 billion in funding n line with the GridWise Alliance's recommendations for grid investments Tweet this

The GridWise Alliance and its members believe that the electric grid and its supporting infrastructure are the foundational component of an advanced and thriving digital economy.

"We are excited to see more than $70 billion in funding that is in line with the GridWise Alliance's recommendations for grid investments," said Karen Wayland, CEO of the GridWise Alliance. "The Senate has recommended $11 billion for grid resilience and $3 billion to enhance grid flexibility, among many other programs. This is a tremendous investment in critical energy infrastructure and we are very pleased to see this bill advance. Modernizing the electricity grid over the next decade is critical to decarbonizing our energy system."

Read the GridWise Alliance Summary of the Bill, outlined within the broad categories of funding needs that were identified during the GridWise stakeholder process, including:

Resilience

Deployment of technologies to enhance grid flexibility

Deployment of technologies to enhance grid integration of buildings and vehicles

Cybersecurity technology and workforce

Utility communications

Workforce development

"This anticipated investment will allow our industry to put grid enhancing technologies, and the men and women who build them, to work more quickly," said GridWise Alliance Vice-Chair Lisa Barton, American Electric Power's Chief Operating Officer. "By prioritizing shovel ready projects, we can accelerate the transformation to a more resilient and flexible power grid to support cleaner generation resources while improving reliability for our customers and providing economic benefits in urban and rural communities as these investments are deployed regionally."

"A modernized grid will enable the integration of a host of other technology developments such as renewable energy, energy storage, distributed generation, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle deployment and infrastructure supports," added Wayland. "Without an optimized electric grid, we will never fully reap the benefits of these innovative technologies, including the intrinsic societal benefits like reduced emissions, better reliability, increased security, and energy equity."

About GridWise Alliance

The GridWise Alliance leads a diverse membership of electricity industry stakeholders focused on accelerating innovation that delivers a more secure, reliable, resilient, and affordable grid to support decarbonization of the U.S. economy. For more information about the GridWise Alliance, visit: www.gridwise.org.

