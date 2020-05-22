Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, Inc. Announces Change of Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on June 9, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that, due to the ongoing public health threat caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, board of directors and other meeting participants, the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in-person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date. To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GAHRIV, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction forms or the notices stockholders previously received. The Company encourages eligible stockholders to vote on the proposals disclosed in the proxy materials prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2020.

About Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, Inc.

Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV has built a balanced and diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate assets, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities and senior housing facilities. Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV also seeks to provide: portfolio diversification, preservation of capital, monthly distributions and capital appreciation by increasing the value of its properties for its stockholders. Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes beginning with its taxable year ended December 31, 2016, and it intends to continue to qualify to be taxed as a REIT. The REIT is co-sponsored by American Healthcare Investors, LLC and Griffin Capital Company, LLC. For more information regarding Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, please visit www.healthcarereitiv.com.

