Griffin Dewatering Expands with Slead Dewatering Acquisition

HOUSTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Dewatering announced the acquisition of a portion of Slead Construction/Dewatering of Tacoma, Washington.

"Slead has a 60-plus year reputation of excellence in meeting the construction dewatering needs of clients throughout the Puget Sound and Pacific Northwest. The combination of Griffin and Slead will bring unmatched groundwater control and treatment services to general contractors and building owners in the Pacific Northwest," said David Singleton, CEO of Griffin Dewatering.

Griffin Dewatering, a portfolio company of Crossplane Capital, has provided groundwater control services and pumping equipment to the construction industry since 1934. During the past five years, Griffin has opened new locations and expanded its service offerings in an important and growing market.

Griffin has ten full-service locations providing groundwater control and water treatment services across the United States. For more information, visit www.griffindewatering.com.

