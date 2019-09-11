Griffin Launches Lineup of Survivor Cases to Protect iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Synonymous with strength, the Survivor line-up includes cases engineered with FortiCore™, a proprietary intelligent material technology that delivers a 40% increase in drop height protection compared to traditional case materials to defend against the most perilous of drops. Survivor cases featuring FortiCore integration include Survivor Endurance, Survivor Strong and Survivor Extreme.

The complete Griffin Survivor case range for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max includes:

Survivor Endurance

Three layers of slim defense fused with FortiCore shock-absorbing technology

11 ft. drop tested protection

Pebbled textured bumper provides a secure grip

Wireless charging compatible

Colors: Black/Citrus/Clear & Black/Gray/Smoke

MSRP: $34.99 USD

Survivor Strong

FortiCore bumper absorbs and disperses shock to protect iPhone against 10-ft. drops

UV coating defends against scratches

Slim, tapered design offers comfortable, secure hold

Wireless charging compatible

Colors: Black, Clear & Bronze Green

MSRP: $24.99 USD

Survivor Extreme

Rugged, two-piece case built with FortiCore

Provides advanced drop protection up to 15-feet

Covered ports to keep debris out

Wireless charging compatible

Colors: Bronze Green/Black/Smoke & Black/Gray/Smoke

Available October 2019

MSRP: $44.99 USD

Survivor Clear

Flexible shock-absorbing shell and bumper

Ultra-slim one piece, snap on design

Protects against 6-ft. drops

Clear back to reveal iPhone color and design

Wireless charging compatible

Colors: Black, Clear & Bronze Green

MSRP: $19.99 USD

Survivor Endurance, Survivor Strong and Survivor Clear cases are available for purchase today online at GriffinTechnology.com.

About Griffin

Our heritage is deeply rooted in ingenuity. We build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect and power your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. This has been at the heart of our brand since we set up shop in 1992. Innovations that are not only purpose-built and of the best quality, but innovations that also make life better. Remember the iTrip? We released it in 2003, and it completely changed the way you could listen to your iPod (and set the industry standard for in-car audio connectivity). And we continue to produce category-leading designs that demonstrate sleek craftsmanship, are created in-house and tested inside and out. Accordingly, we have reliable, durable product collections for a wide range of lifestyles and professions—whether our products are being used at home, on the go or in the field.

Griffin. Engineered for the front lines. Used by everyone.

Media Contact:

Kelly McElroy

Griffin Technology

PR@griffintechnology.com

