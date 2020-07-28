Griffin Pools Named in PebbleTec's World's Greatest Pools

LAKELAND, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Pools is continuing its 45-year history of setting the industry standard in new pool construction. Two of Griffin Pools stunning new pool projects in Lake Wales, Florida, were named in the 2019 edition of Pebble Tec's World's Greatest Pools, which recognizes pool design that goes above and beyond in design and appearance.

Griffin Pools is honored to receive these awards from a staple of the world's pool building industry. As Elite Pebble Technology builders, Pebble Tec is key to our commitment to setting the gold standard in residential pool construction and building eye-catching pools.

"This recognition is not only historic for our company's compelling 45-year history, but also historic for the entire Polk County pool industry," Andy Hernan, President of Griffin Pools. "Griffin Pools is the first pool company in Polk County to ever receive such an award. We give a tribute and thank you to our loyal community supporting our team since 1975."

In designing the pools, we teamed up with world-class architects and a designer to build a cohesive and aesthetically-pleasing backyard pools. We worked with American Institute of Architecture Medal of Honor-winner Max Stang, award-winning architect Claudio Noriega, and designer Candace Holladay to incorporate superb design elements into our pools.

"The combined talent level involved with these projects was such a blessing and an amazing opportunity for everyone involved," Hernan said. "The level of respect and customer satisfaction achievement were always listed first on the agenda at meetings."

Both of the award-winning pools were built in Lake Wales, Florida. The first winning pool used the Majestic Sound finish from the Pebble Brilliance series, which combines glass beads and natural stone. The second pool used classic PebbleTec with a Moonlight Grey color.

Pebble Tec has over 50 colors to choose from throughout their product lines, making it easy for Griffin Pools to find the right natural pebble pool finish.

45 Years of Excellent Pools

In 2020, Griffin Pools is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Since 1975, we have been building the finest pools and spas for our customers in Central Florida. With recognition in the World's Greatest Pools 2019 edition, we have now been named alongside the best luxury pool builders in the world.

No other pool company in Central Florida has the same history, expertise and personal touch as our team at Griffin Pools. With over 7,000 completed pool projects, Griffin Pools is the premier pool builder in Polk, Hardee, East Hillsborough, and Highlands Counties for a reason.

The Griffin Pools history of excellent projects would not have been possible without the support of the Lakeland community coupled with over 300 years of certified and tenured talent who masterfully craft each and every pool we build. At Griffin Pools, we work with our customers every step of the way to exceed their expectations.

To inquire about building a high-quality pool from Griffin Pools, visit our website: GriffinPools.com .

With over 45 years of experience, Griffin Pools is the most-trusted, award-winning, high-quality pool builder in Central Florida.

