Griffin Structures, celebrating its 40th year, continues its broad state-wide expansion through both its Northern and Southern California offices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Stockton selected the Griffin Structures team to oversee the construction of a 19,000 SF new single-story library and community center in northeast Stockton. Having recently completed the City of Yorba Linda's Library and Cultural Arts Center in the fall of 2020, the City of Stockton's Library and Community Center is projected to achieve similarly positive results upon completion, both pertaining to schedule and cost effectiveness, while also slated to achieve LEED Silver and SEED certification. This community facility will house a competitive gymnasium, multi-purpose space, storage lockers, staff offices, outdoor fitness areas, and various additional on-site improvements.