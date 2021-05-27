Griffin Structures continues to serve public and private agencies with the development of affordable and transitional housing across the state

As the need for supportive, transitional, and affordable housing continues to rise, the Griffin Structures team continues to assist non-profit organizations and local municipalities with addressing this ever-evolving issue. Whether by exploring the utilization of current properties, brokering for prospective real estate, or unlocking hidden potential for available public resources, Griffin Structures continues to provide leading management to deliver affordable, supportive, and transitional housing projects throughout the state.

Through the funding of the County of Orange and the North Orange County Service Planning Area (comprised of the cities of Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Orange, Placentia, Villa Park, Stanton, and Yorba Linda), the team of Griffin Structures, LPA, and Crate Modular delivered the Buena Park Navigation Center. This highly sustainable project features modular buildings comprised entirely of shipping containers, resulting in expedited delivery, and reduced long-term maintenance costs in order to provide the necessary supportive services for the locally under-served. Similarly, the Griffin team oversaw the completion of the Atlantic Bridge Community project, providing year-round resources for the homeless in North Long Beach.

Griffin Structures is also providing program and construction management for Midpen and LINC Housing whose missions are to "provide safe, affordable housing of high quality to those in need" and to "build communities and strengthen neighborhoods" with a focus on "people, place, and pathways to opportunity." Ongoing and recently completed projects include Temple View Affordable Housing, Shirley Chisolm Educator Housing, and the recently completed Jordan Downs Phase I for BRIDGE Housing.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting-edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

