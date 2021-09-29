Griffin Structures' park and recreation portfolio continues to expand with the recently awarded City of Yorba Linda's Adventure Playground Renovation project

Griffin Structures is proud to serve the city of Yorba Linda once again for the Adventure Playground renovation project. "This project comes on the heels of the successful delivery of the Yorba Linda Library and Cultural Arts Center" says Jon Hughes, Executive Vice President of Operations. "We are excited to offer our leading parks portfolio to the City for this exciting project."

Over the past 36 years, the Yorba Linda Parks and Recreation Department has provided the Adventure Playground summer camp to over 450 campers each summer and stands as the City's most popular program. Seeking to provide a new designated hub of fun filled adventure, the new Adventure Playground will feature a waterfall, water slide, water play area with splash pad, zipline adjacent to a treehouse with elevated cat walks, slides, and a maze. A multi-purpose area, play field, and supportive facilities will also be included for visitors to enjoy.

In addition to this notable project, Griffin Structures continues to serve the City of Cypress for their 9-Acre Lexington Park, the City of Watsonville for the Ramsay Park, the City of South Gate's Urban Orchard, and several others. With over 150 leading parks and recreation projects delivered throughout the state, Griffin looks forward to providing continued excellence in project delivery for similarly meaningful projects.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting-edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

Visit the [email protected] anniversary feature here.

SOURCE Griffin Structures, Inc

