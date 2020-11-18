Grillers Rejoice! Kingsford® Goes Big This Holiday Season With New Weatherproof Pallets Of Charcoal And Pellets Delivered To Your Door

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford, America's favorite outdoor fuel for more than 100 years, is offering full pallets of both Kingsford charcoal and pellets direct to consumers for the first time ever. Now available for a limited time on the revamped Kingsford Shop, Kingsford's Pallet Present comes perfectly wrapped in a weatherproof cover so avid grillers never have to worry about running out of fuel in 2021.

"Kingsford grilling is a four seasons lifestyle. Our fans have spoken, and we listened – they want a better way to get more of the charcoal and pellets they love, and we obliged," said Rachel Shahvar, Associate Marketing Director, at Kingsford. "For those grillers who aren't lucky enough to wake up to Kingsford's Pallet Present laying underneath their outdoor tree, they can still live the grilling lifestyle with our new premium quality gear and accessories on the Kingsford Shop."

Available for $400, including free delivery within the Continental U.S., Kingsford's Pallet Present is the gift that keeps on giving year round and has finally made receiving a lump of coal a good thing. Included in the product is an entire pallet of Kingsford Original Charcoal (48, 16 lb. bags) or Kingsford Pellets Classic Blend (56, 20 lb. bags), and structurally measures 3'10" (h) x 4' 5/8" (l) x 3' 5 1/2" (w).

While Kingsford's Pallet Present won't fit inside under the Christmas tree, this item will be one of the best gifts a griller could hope to receive this holiday season and is part of a new collection of premium quality clothing and accessories now available online at the Kingsford Shop. The new Kingsford-branded hats, shirts, outerwear and drinkware are produced by some of the industry's leading brands, such as New Era, Yeti and American Apparel.

To order Kingsford's Pallet Present or any of the new Kingsford lifestyle products for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, go to www.kingsford.com/shop/.

Follow Kingsford on Twitter and www.kingsford.com to stay up to date on the latest recipes and how to instruction.

