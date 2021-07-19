GrillEye® Max is the ultimate gadget that monitors your food and notifies you on your smartphone when its ready, wherever you are!

With GrillEye® Max, the user only needs to:

Insert the GrillEye® Iris probe into the meat Select preference of doneness

Once it has reached the desired temperature, it will send a notification informing the user that "Your food is waiting for you!", no matter how far away he or she is from the pit.

GrillEye® welcomes everybody around the globe to the world of Unattended Perfection, where everything is easy and delicious, allowing the user to save time and money every day.

This is GrillEye® Max, the device that allows everyone to prepare the best food for their beloved, without losing a moment with them.

GrillEye® Max sets New Standards in Thermometers as it is the first worldwide:

Instant , with readings from 2 seconds

, with readings from 2 seconds Ultra-Precise , with measurement accuracy of ±0.1°C/0,18°F and display resolution to 0,1

, with measurement accuracy of ±0.1°C/0,18°F and display resolution to 0,1 Truly Smart Thermometer that comes with amazing extra features, and can control up to 8 probes at the same time

It works with the GrillEye® Iris probes that are

FDA certified for maximum safety and

certified for maximum safety and NIST certified for ultra-precise measurements

With GrillEye® Max, there is no guessing. Food safety and superior taste come as a standard.

GrillEye® invites everybody, to the Live Presentation of how GrillEye® Max is set to provide a whole new Grilling & Smoking experience, held on July 26th. Live at grilleye.com

The time that the event will take place, is announced on grilleye.com based on the local time of the website visitor.

