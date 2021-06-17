Grilling Season Just Got a Whole Lot Sweeter!
Jun 17, 2021, 14:28 ET
OPELOUSAS, La., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet summer fruits and vegetables combined with savory Creole pork for a flavor pairing like no other! Fire up the grill and with Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine's 30-Minute Pork Marinade and Original Creole Seasoning you can create these Sweet Heat Peach & Pork Kabobs by My Diary of Us – the ultimate super simple weeknight meal.
SWEET HEAT PEACH & PORK KABOBS
INGREDIENTS
4 Boneless Thick-Cut Pork Chops (About 1½ Pounds)
1 Bottle Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade
4 Yellow Peaches
1 Red Onion
1 Tablespoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
2 Tablespoons Parsley, Finely Chopped
2 Tablespoons Avocado or Olive Oil
Kabob Skewers
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 40 Minutes
Cook Time: 12 Minutes
Serves: 4-6
- Slice pork into one-inch cubes and place into a plastic zip bag. Pour ½ of the Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade over top and let marinate for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. You can let it marinate longer for a more intense flavor.
- Preheat grill to 400°F.
- Slice peaches and remove the pit from each.
- Remove onion skin and slice into one-inch chunks, keeping them around the same size as the pork.
- Skewer the pork, peaches and onion, alternating until the skewer is full.
- Repeat the process and then brush the kabobs with a little oil to prevent sticking on the grill.
- Place onto the preheated grill and grill for 6-7 minutes per side until the pork has cooked through.
- During the last few minutes of cooking, brush a little extra of the Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade over the pork to give it extra flavor.
- Remove from the grill and sprinkle with parsley.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
