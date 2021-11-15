GrillSpec™ Multifunctional Grill Tools Are Ideal for Outdoor Cooking at Home or on the Go
Meet the VIPER Grill Utility Knife and the TOMAHAÜK Ultimate Sauce Delivery System
Nov 15, 2021, 08:49 ET
CORONA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do more with less when you BBQ with GrillSpec™ multifunctional grill tools. Saving space and time, the tools include the Tomahaük Ultimate Sauce Delivery System and the Viper Grill Utility Knife. Attach the Mop Brush to the Tomahaük to baste large proteins like full racks of ribs. You can use the attached ladle to pour sauce over the mop as you baste. And you can easily refill the ladle with your included sauce cup. Switch the Mop Brush out for a Boar Bristle brush to expertly baste medium-sized proteins and use the Silicone Brush for smaller proteins and thicker sauces. Furthermore, there's the Viper high-carbon stainless steel knife. It has a chef knife on one side for cutting proteins, fruits, and veggies. Moreover, on the other side, the serrated bread knife is perfect for slicing baguettes, rolls, and loaves. It even has a turning fork on the tip! Finally, the integrated bottle opener tops it all off.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY:
Available for purchase now for December/January delivery from Kickstarter.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/grillspec/grillspec-multifunctional-tools-for-kitchen-and-grill
TOMAHAÜK
Ultimate Sauce Delivery System
Level Up Your Grill Game with the Tomahaük by GrillSpec™
BASTING TOOL FEATURES (4 tools in 1)
- Large basting spoon
- Silicone Brush
- Natural Boar Bristle Brush
- Cotton Mop
- Removable handle for compact storage
SAUCE BOWL FEATURES
- Holds 40 oz (1 Liter) of sauce or rub
- Large and small pour spouts
- Liquid measurements are embossed on inside of cup
- Handle can be held standard grip or over the ﬁngers like a painter's cup
- A notched channel in the sauce cup allows the Tomahauk to rest securely in the bowl
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Heat resistant Food Grade materials
- Dishwasher safe
- Includes a stainless-steel bottle opener
VIPER
Grill Utility Knife
The VIPER by GrillSpec™is the perfect companion for outdoor cooking– in your backyard, at the beach, or camping out on the trail.
MULTI TOOL FUNCTIONS
- Chef's Knife
- Bread Knife
- Turning Fork
- Bottle Opener
FEATURES
- High-Carbon Stainless Steel
- Raised Guard for Elevated Rest Position
- Blade Protector Included
Slice, saw, flip, and pop your top with your VIPER.
Chef Phillip Dell | Chopped TV Champion, World BBQ Champ
View Press Release online at https://grillspec.com/grillspec-multifunctional-grill-tools-are-ideal-for-outdoor-cooking-at-home-or-on-the-go/
Media Contact:
Paul Scott
Phone: 310-8801732
[email protected]
SOURCE GRILLSPEC
