GrimoireLab grows up to power The Linux Foundation's LFX Insights platform

MADRID, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitergia , the software development analytics company, announced today that it is proud that the open source GrimoireLab tool is now used in The Linux Foundation's new LFX Insights platform. LFX Insights is the largest platform to have ever been built on top of the GrimoireLab tool, highlighting the open source success story of GrimoireLab.

GrimoireLab, as part of LFX Insights:

Transfers 15+ years' experience with open source community metrics

Serves 1,000+ enterprise companies

Analyzes 69 Linux Foundation projects

History of GrimoireLab

Bitergia initially developed GrimoireLab to better serve customers with metric strategy because existing tools lacked critical features for analyzing open source communities. In 2017, Bitergia donated GrimoireLab to the newly formed Linux Foundation project: CHAOSS – Community Health Analytics Open Source Software. From there, GrimoireLab grew brand recognition, adoption, and new contributors.

"GrimoireLab's goal is to be the standard for open source community metrics." – Bitergia CEO, Manrique Lopez.

Other platforms built with GrimoireLab

CROSSMINER is a European Commission funded research project to support the evidence-based selection of open source projects.

Cauldron.io is a research project funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Spanish State Research Agency to build a SaaS platform for users who want quick metrics about their open source communities.

"Cauldron.io builds on GrimoireLab and is free for everyone to analyze open source communities," says Jesus M. Gonzalez-Barahona, Professor at the Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. "We tremendously improved the usability of GrimoireLab through Cauldron.io."

Why GrimoireLab is popular

GrimoireLab provides a holistic picture of an open source community by collecting data from 30+ different data sources, such as GitHub, GitLab, Discourse, mailing lists, Slack, Twitter and StackOverflow. A core feature of GrimoireLab allows connecting contributions to organizations and managing contributors' information who use different emails and usernames. These features make GrimoireLab the default option for open source community metrics.

About Bitergia

Bitergia is the market leader in open source community metrics and software development analytics with 15+ years' experience of helping companies and organizations to understand the software development projects that matter to them by developing effective metric strategies.

Website: https://bitergia.com

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks that it uses, including CHAOSS and GrimoireLab. For a list of trademarks held by The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

