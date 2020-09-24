GRIN Influencer Marketing Software Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

This integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and existing integrations with other ecommerce providers, further solidifies GRIN's market position as the ecommerce leader.

"Customer shopping and spending is rapidly moving online, and DTC brands are leveraging influencers to create authentic connections with consumers," said Brandon Brown, CEO of GRIN. "This integration empowers marketers to manage their influencer relationships, including product seeding and payments, all in one platform."

GRIN leads the influencer marketing space with impactful tools designed for the unique problems that brands face when selling directly to consumers online. This has enabled the most visible consumer brands on social media, like MVMT Watches , to build massive followings by seeding their products to influencers all over the world.

"GRIN is an incredible tool that helps our team stay organized, manage a high volume of influencers, and allows us to oversee multiple campaigns on a daily basis. From streamlining processes to reporting important KPIs, and now the recent Salesforce integration, this platform has it all. Since day one I have been impressed by this easy to use software. The GRIN team is constantly adding new features and working with us to make sure we have everything we need. I highly recommend this platform as well as the hard working team behind it!" stated Brooke Spangenberg, Marketing Manager at MVMT Watches.

About GRIN:

GRIN is the only influencer marketing software built specifically for ecommerce. From discovery & outreach to relationship management & campaigns, product seeding, discount codes & affiliate links, content tracking & rights management, sales tracking & deep analytics - GRIN's software helps with the entire influencer marketing workflow. Top DTC brands trust GRIN as their influencer marketing platform for rapid growth & scale. For more information, visit GRIN.co .

SOURCE GRIN

Related Links

https://www.grin.co

