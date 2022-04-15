Grinding Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 51.97 million | 3M Corp. and ABB Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The grinding robots market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. 3M Corp., ABB Ltd., Accord Corp., Acme Manufacturing, Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc., Daru Technology Suzhou Co. Ltd., Epica International Inc., FANUC Corp., Force Robots, Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MESH Automation Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., PushCorp Inc., Reichmann and Sohn GmbH, Seiko Epson Corp., Teqram BV, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Automotive:



The automotive segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The growth is attributed to a rise in the adoption of industrial robots in smart factories to ensure a reduction in production cycles.



Metals and machinery



Aerospace and defense



Others

Segmentation by Solution:

Software



Services



Hardware

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to favorable government legislation and investments. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Grinding Robots Market

Market Driver:

Advantages of grinding robots over CNC machines:

These advantages include the relatively lower investment costs, ergonomic benefits due to the smaller footprint of robots, and the ability for grinding robots to carry out other preceding and subsequent multiple applications such as material handling.

Market Trend:

Advances in force control sensor technologies:

Improvements in grinding robots will include the use of enhanced force control sensors so that the robot slows down to prevent the breaking of the material removal tool and then repositions itself to take off smaller amounts of material automatically in order to maintain the surface finish.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist grinding robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grinding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grinding robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grinding robots market vendors

Related Reports:

Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Window Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grinding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., ABB Ltd., Accord Corp., Acme Manufacturing, Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc., Daru Technology Suzhou Co. Ltd., Epica International Inc., FANUC Corp., Force Robots, Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MESH Automation Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., PushCorp Inc., Reichmann and Sohn GmbH, Seiko Epson Corp., Teqram BV, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metals and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Metals and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Metals and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Metals and machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Metals and machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 115: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 116: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 117: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 118: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Acme Manufacturing

Exhibit 125: Acme Manufacturing - Overview



Exhibit 126: Acme Manufacturing - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Acme Manufacturing - Key offerings

11.6 Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc.

Exhibit 128: Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Epica International Inc.

Exhibit 131: Epica International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Epica International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Epica International Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 134: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 137: Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 149: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio